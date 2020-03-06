Put a little Irish (stout) in your stew

There’s no better time for a pot of beef stew than winter, and when March rolls around with St. Patrick’s Day hype and festivities, why not add an Irish twist with a splash of Irish stout?
This is a no-nonsense and comforting beef stew that’s guaranteed to warm and fill your belly, whether you’re Irish or not. As most stews go, it’s a humble and forgiving recipe. Cubes of beef slow-cook and braise to melting tenderness in a meaty broth, brightened by tomato and fortified with a generous glug of stout beer. The stout makes its mark in the stew with its sweet and malty notes of chocolate and coffee, adding depth and richness to the simple beef stock.
Stout has a hoppy bitterness, so you need add only 8 ounces to the recipe for effect — which conveniently provides leftovers for drinking while you cook. This stew is also swimming with chunky root vegetables, which add earthy sweetness and round out the beefy component, permitting you to call this a one-dish meal, vegetables and all.
You can make this stew in one day, but if you have time and can plan ahead, I encourage you to make it the day before and chill it overnight. Not only does this allow the flavors to meld and develop, the fat will have time to rise and solidify on the stew. The next day you can simply lift off and discard the collected fat. Feel free to add your favorite root vegetables to the stew. I always include carrots, and then add a combination of celery root, parsnip and/or rutabaga.