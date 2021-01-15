Pick the perfect pita

The leavened flatbread called pita probably has its roots thousands of years ago, and has become iconic for its role in Middle Eastern and Greek food.
Pitas
2 teaspoons yeast
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/4 cup whole wheat flour
2 1/2 cut regular flour
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons olive oil
Directions
Mix yeast, sugar and one cup water. Add whole wheat flour, mix and wait 15 minutes. add remaining ingredients, knead and allow the dough to rise for one hour. Preheat the over to 450 degrees F. Split dough into eight pieces. Form into pita shape. Place on cookie sheet in oven, cook for two minutes. Flip each pita and cook for another two minutes. Remove from oven and serve.