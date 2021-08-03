A lot of people pass by native plants and do not even notice them. Cindy Reed, however, is not a lot of people.
Reed, from South Dakota, likes native plants for a variety of reasons. Among them is the surprising beauty of these long overlooked plants — plants that are so adapted to the Great Plains, they grow in the clay Gumbo of her childhood and even the red sand that looks more like rock than soil.
Reed is also carrying on the work of a great mentor in Claud A. Barr, a South Dakota cattle rancher who had a lifelong passion and love for native plants and wildflowers. In the Great Plains, he ultimately found a lucrative and interesting business selling native plants he found and raised on his cattle ranch, during the Great Depression.
Inspired by Barr, Reed obtained a horticulture degree and ultimately formed the Great Plains Native Plant Society in 1984. The group has been working on a display garden ever since, the Great Plains Bontanic Garden.
“I said, you know, the Great Plains has no botanic garden where people can go and learn how beautiful (these native flowers) are,” she told the North Dakota State Horticulture Society members Saturday. The group was in Williston for its annual conference.
The Great Plains sits in the rain shadow of the Rockies and stretches all the way from Canada to Texas, encompassing parts of all those states in between. Parts of those states, being a key point. There is no one state that lies fully within the Great Plains region. It is one-half of a state on each side all the way down.
That has made it a no-man’s land when it comes to gardening and wildflowers. Most advice you see on gardening tags is for other gardening regions, as are most books. But that’s something Reed hopes to change with more knowledge about native plants.
She brought a slideshow packed with beautiful wildflowers to make her case. Among the many show-stoppers in the presentation was the Gumbo Lily, which features a large and showy white flower in a rosette of green leaves. In this photo, it’s shown growing in red gritty dirt that more resembles rocks than anything else.
“A gumbo lily is one of those native plants that’s not really hard to grow,” she said. “You don’t have to have any special treatment or soil, but they don’t market them in the local Kmart or big box stores. But just imagine if you had a well, whatever, a rosebush that was about that size and the flower was this big. The world would fall apart right? But the gumbo lilies do it every day.”
In Reed’s garden, the gumbo lilies are hanging out next to a cactus, which tells you a bit about the drought tolerance of the pretty wildflower, along with another native plant star of the Plains, penstemons.
“You know you can make a whole career out of penstemon,” she joked.
Penstemon grandiflorus and P. angustifolius are just two of dozens of varieties that can be found in the Great Plains. Grandiflorus is the most common in the Black Hills, and it’s also fairly common in Montana. It comes in pink, lavender and white, but there are growers working on a new, dark fuchsia color.
Angustofolius, meanwhile, is her favorite for its color, and it grows readily on red sandy soil.
“It’s not particularly picky about soil,” she said. “It tolerates heavy, heavy clay, and it tolerates the Gumbo that I grew up on.”
A really fun plant Reed loves is the 10-petal blazing star. And it, too, is not fussy about soil.
“I highly recommend this plant,” she said. I think you can find the seeds fairly easily. In my case, what I did was plant them in the Fall and actually did the old put the hand in whatever kind of horrible soil there was and sprinkle some of the seeds. Because what it wants to do is make a little rosette of these, then next spring, shoot up this plant that will the size of your washing machine and covered with these flowers that are bigger than a coffee cup.”
They open in the early evening, looking like wax flowers, which makes you want to touch them to see if they are real. They will keep doing that for quite some time, too. It’s not a one and done.
“If you really want to impress neighbors, have that growing to where they can drive into your yard and see that at night,” Reed said. “Daylight, it doesn’t look like much, but at night, it’s amazing, because, like I said, it is the size of a washing machine.”