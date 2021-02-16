Cajun food goes hand in hand with the traditions of Mardi Gras.
The rich ingredients are indulgent before the 40 days of Lent but these recipes were not always held in such high regard. Cajun cuisine originated from escaped enslaved people learning from native Creole and Seminole people how to live off the land. Because the French-raised locals who abhored slavery were likely to help escaped enslaed people, the cuisine took on a French style of cooking and presentation.
In the days preceding the Civil War, foods like lobster, clams, mussels and crawfish were considered garbage foods and not suitable for aristocratic consumption, making them readily available to other groups of people less likely to be so snobbish. As slavery disappeared and integration began to take place, ingredients like sausage and rice were added,leading to the cajun food we know and love today.
Jambalaya
Start by preparing 3 cups of brown rice and let cool to room temp
Remove shells and devein any shrimp, lobster or shellfish and set aside
In a sautee pan make a mirepoix of butter, bell pepper, leaks and onions (jalapenos if desired) sized to number of servings desired
Add 1 teaspoonblack pepper,
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper,
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon red pepper
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon paprika,.
In a separate pan brown andouille sausage and add to cooling mirepoix with drippings
Add ½ cup tomato paste,raw shrimp, lobster or shellfish and rice
Let cook on low stirring regularly until shellfish is cooked through and all ingredients are up to temp.
Serve with corn on the cob or hush puppies and fried okra.