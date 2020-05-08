North Dakota can be an unpredictable place when it comes to weather. Older generations will recall snow in August and 70 degrees in November. Now that spring has officially begun, most gardeners have planted their fruits and vegetables so the freezing temperatures next weekend can be daunting. Never fear, there are some answers to this age old issue of random Bakken weather.
First and probably easiest is starting your garden indoors or semi indoors. Shelter from the wind and cold is essential to having a luscious garden later on this summer. If your plants are already in the ground outside, blocking the wind can make a huge difference in ground temperature. North Dakota wind chill can drive temperatures down 20 degrees or more so blocking the wind with plastic, wooden boards or even a vehicle parked upwind can help keep seedlings warmer.
Another way to keep seedlings from succumbing to the bitter cold is ground insulation. Even if leaves get cold, as long as the roots avoid freezing, most plants can recover from a little frost. One easy way to insulate roots is to spread grass clippings from the yard around the base of your plants. It’s biodegradable and will also help stem the tide of weeds in the garden. If grass clippings are not available, mulch or bark dust would also work just as well. If no insulation is available, avoiding watering the garden the day before a freezing night will help keep the roots from freezing solid but isn’t a guarantee.
Lastly, just covering the garden overnight can also save seedlings. Whether it’s with old bed sheets or plastic tarp, securely tacking down any type of large covering can rescue seedlings but is risky in high wind so user judgement is key. No matter how it gets done, protecting plants in their infant stage is essential harvesting a bountiful garden later this summer. With a couple of little tricks, even the stochastic weather of North Dakota won’t stop the beginning gardener.