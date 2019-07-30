It’s time to sit back and take a breather.

We’ve pruned, planted, pulled weeds and mulched, and now we deserve a midsummer break to appreciate the fruits of our labor.

It’s always interesting to see what everyone else is growing, and my wife, Mary, and I would like to share some photos of flowers we’ve enjoyed growing this year in our own yard. It’s fun to try new things, plus old favorites.

190731-home-growingtogether 01.jpg

Suworow Statice: Unique, rose pink spikes rise to about 24 inches above a low-growing rosette of leaves.
190731-home-growingtogether 02.jpg

Lavatera: This heirloom variety has silver dollar-sized flowers on 24-inch plants.
190731-home-growingtogether 03.jpg

Godetia: Popular in flower gardens a century ago, but rarely seen now.
190731-home-growingtogether 04.jpg

Purple Prince Zinnia: A strong grower to about 36 inches, with a rich color.
190731-home-growingtogether 05.jpg

Sonata Mix Cosmos: Open-faced flowers are borne on finely cut foliage.
190731-home-growingtogether 06.jpg

Queen Mix Cleome: A favorite easy-to-grow flower for tall backgrounds.
190731-home-growingtogether 07.jpg

Alumia Vanilla Cream Marigold: A unique pastel yellow on 12-inch plants.
190731-home-growingtogether 08.jpg

Holi Scarlet Zinnia: A new All-America Selections (AAS) winner with large flowers on plants only 8 inches tall.
190731-home-growingtogether 09.jpg

Big Duck Orange Marigold: New AAS winner with large flowers on compact 15-inch plants.
190731-home-growingtogether 10.jpg

Super Hero Spry Marigold: AAS winner with rich color contrast.
190731-home-growingtogether 11.jpg

Carmine Velour Petunia: The newest low-growing Wave petunia is a new AAS winner.
190731-home-growingtogether 12.jpg

Supra Pink Dianthus: This AAS winner grows best when weather is cool.
190731-home-growingtogether 13.jpg

Perfume Deep Purple Nicotiana: Highly fragrant, especially in evening.
190731-home-growingtogether 14.jpg

Borage: An herb with pretty flowers that attract bees.
190731-home-growingtogether 15.jpg

Sophie Cascade Geranium: A window box favorite in Germany.
190731-home-growingtogether 17.jpg

Castor Bean: Tropical leaves on a 6-foot huge plant.
190731-home-growingtogether 18.jpg

Primal Scream day lily: Intense color perennial.
190731-home-growingtogether 19.jpg

Dianthus: Short-lived perennial-type, but beautiful.
190731-home-growingtogether 20.jpg

Lamb’s ears: Wooly leaves with pink flowers on this perennial.

Don Kinzler, a lifelong gardener, is the horticulturist with North Dakota State University Extension for Cass County. Readers can reach him at kinzlerd@casscountynd.gov or call 701-241-5707.

