It’s time to sit back and take a breather.
We’ve pruned, planted, pulled weeds and mulched, and now we deserve a midsummer break to appreciate the fruits of our labor.
It’s always interesting to see what everyone else is growing, and my wife, Mary, and I would like to share some photos of flowers we’ve enjoyed growing this year in our own yard. It’s fun to try new things, plus old favorites.
Suworow Statice: Unique, rose pink spikes rise to about 24 inches above a low-growing rosette of leaves.
Photos by David Samson • Forum News Service
Lavatera: This heirloom variety has silver dollar-sized flowers on 24-inch plants.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Godetia: Popular in flower gardens a century ago, but rarely seen now.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Purple Prince Zinnia: A strong grower to about 36 inches, with a rich color.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Sonata Mix Cosmos: Open-faced flowers are borne on finely cut foliage.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Queen Mix Cleome: A favorite easy-to-grow flower for tall backgrounds.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Alumia Vanilla Cream Marigold: A unique pastel yellow on 12-inch plants.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Holi Scarlet Zinnia: A new All-America Selections (AAS) winner with large flowers on plants only 8 inches tall.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Big Duck Orange Marigold: New AAS winner with large flowers on compact 15-inch plants.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Super Hero Spry Marigold: AAS winner with rich color contrast.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Carmine Velour Petunia: The newest low-growing Wave petunia is a new AAS winner.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Supra Pink Dianthus: This AAS winner grows best when weather is cool.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Perfume Deep Purple Nicotiana: Highly fragrant, especially in evening.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Borage: An herb with pretty flowers that attract bees.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Sophie Cascade Geranium: A window box favorite in Germany.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Castor Bean: Tropical leaves on a 6-foot huge plant.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Primal Scream day lily: Intense color perennial.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Dianthus: Short-lived perennial-type, but beautiful.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Lamb’s ears: Wooly leaves with pink flowers on this perennial.
David Samson • Forum News Service
Don Kinzler, a lifelong gardener, is the horticulturist with North Dakota State University Extension for Cass County. Readers can reach him at
kinzlerd@casscountynd.gov or call 701-241-5707.