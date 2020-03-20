It’s always the right time of year for fresh apple pie

Certain foods are synonymous with particular holidays or times of year. For example, few people can imagine celebrating Valentine’s Day without ample supplies of chocolate on hand. And what summer barbecue is complete without grilled hot dogs and hamburgers? While these foods and others are must-haves during certain times of the year, that doesn’t mean they cannot be enjoyed whenever a craving arises.
Apples, and particularly apple pie, are a staple of many holiday season celebrations. But apple pie is just as delicious in March, April, May, etc., as it is during the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. That’s especially true when the apples are fresh. Whether yours is a seasonal or non-seasonal craving for apple pie, be sure to satisfy it with this recipe for “French Apple Pie” from Mollie Cox Bryan’s “Mrs. Rowe’s Little Book of Southern Pies” (Ten Speed Press).