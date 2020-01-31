Impress with homemade sweets

Few people can imagine Valentine’s Day without chocolate. While heart-shaped boxes of chocolate might be ubiquitous in February, those who want to truly impress that special someone this Valentine’s Day can try their hand at baking up their own batch of decadent treats.
This recipe for ‘Chocolate Coconut Meringues,’ courtesy of EatingWell.com, makes for a perfect indulgence. Loaded with flavor but not too heavy, these sweet treats can be enjoyed after a Valentine’s Day dinner or even as a snack the day after.