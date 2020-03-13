Hummus is my go-to appetizer. And while traditional chickpea hummus is always a favorite, it’s fun to riff on this popular Middle Eastern dip with additional ingredients. For instance, vibrant beet hummus and roasted carrot hummus are flavorful and colorful additions to any menu and highly decorative on a party table.
This red pepper hummus is my latest rendition, which is smoky, sweet and fragrant with spice. Using the faithful chickpea as a base, I added roasted red peppers and fiery harissa paste to the mix as a spicy dip for vegetables and bread.
It’s garnished with dukkah, which is an essential Middle Eastern condiment made from ground nuts, sesame seeds and whole spices. It may appear underwhelming, but I assure you it is not. Dukkah is crunchy and aromatic, and adds extra texture and flavor to an assortment of dishes. It can simply be sprinkled over bread dipped in olive oil, or swirled into dips and spreads, scattered over salads, or used as a coating for meat and fish. And the good news is that it stores exceptionally well. You can make a batch of this versatile mix and keep it in the refrigerator for up to six months for handy sprinkling.