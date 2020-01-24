The world of wine can sometimes feel intimidating to the uninitiated, but a bit of knowledge about wine from experts can help anyone navigate everyday situations.
“Once the basics are demystified, you’ll not only impress friends with your newfound knowledge of wine, you’ll better enjoy what you are drinking,” says wine and Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) influencer, Chelsie Petras of ChelLovesWine. “Learning basic things like what you do or don’t like in a particular wine can change how you drink and teach you how to drink better!”
Whether you are starting from scratch or have some experience with the subject already, there’s always more to learn, points out Petras, who is sharing three ways that a deeper understanding of wine will improve the way you drink:
1. Happier Hosting: Smart pairings make both food and wine taste better, and the wrong pairing will do quite the opposite. If you enjoy hosting dinner parties or any get-together, it is helpful to know basic pairings that will impress your guests!
2. Better Gifting: A bottle of wine makes a good gift when you’re attending a party and don’t know what to bring. By learning more about wine, you will be able to better choose a bottle to bring that is certain to be a crowd pleaser.
3. Confident Ordering: A lengthy wine list can be tricky to navigate, and many people shy away from being the one to order. A wine education can transform you from someone who hides behind the menu to being the go-to friend everyone relies on to make the right selection.
So where to turn for instruction? While there are many programs available geared toward those who work in the industry or are looking for professional certification, there are also programs designed by those same education providers targeted at everyday wine enthusiasts and novices.
For example, WSET, the world’s largest provider of wine and spirits qualifications, was originally founded in 1969 for wine and spirits professionals, but has since opened its courses to everyday enthusiasts in an effort to teach them to drink better. Fun, educational courses for novices and the knowledgeable alike are provided on such topics as perfect pairings and deciphering labels. To learn more, visit wsetglobal.com.
“Don’t let the idea of learning more about wine intimidate you,” says Petras, who recently served as a brand ambassador at WSET’s Wine Education Week, a global celebration of wine. “A wine education is for anyone who enjoys and is interested in wine.”