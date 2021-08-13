Honey bacon corn muffins

This muffin recipe mixes sweet and savory for a delicious treat at the end — and there's bacon!
1 cup flour
1 1/2 cups cornmeal
2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 1/4 cups buttermilk
1 large egg
7 strips cooked bacon (chopped)
4 tablespoons honey for top
Preheat the oven to 400° F and cream together baking powder, soda, salt, cream of tartar, buttermilk and egg. Combine flour and cornmeal in a separate bowl and add gradually to the mixture. Fold in chopped bacon last. Pour into paper lined muffin cups 3/4 ful and bake for 15-17 minutes or until golden brown.