Honey bacon corn muffins
Rachel Venture • Special to the Herald

This muffin recipe mixes sweet and savory for a delicious treat at the end — and there's bacon!

1 cup flour

1 1/2 cups cornmeal

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 1/4 cups buttermilk

1 large egg

7 strips cooked bacon (chopped)

4 tablespoons honey for top

Preheat the oven to 400° F and cream together baking powder, soda, salt, cream of tartar, buttermilk and egg. Combine flour and cornmeal in a separate bowl and add gradually to the mixture. Fold in chopped bacon last. Pour into paper lined muffin cups 3/4 ful and bake for 15-17 minutes or until golden brown.

Tags

Load comments