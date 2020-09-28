Harvest time means apple pie

Apple season is at a close in North Dakota.
With so many kinds of apples to choose from, let’s look at some of the apples that grow best in the Bakken. Apples as we know and love them today, sweet juicy and delicious, are not native to North America.
The bitter small fruits we know as crab apples are the only kind known to have existed before white settlers came to America’s shores but with European influence came hybrids of fruit species completely unique to America.
In North Dakota, we have many hearty apple species that fair well, even in the harshest winters. Although their overall lifespan is shorter than their Washingtonian counterparts, seedlings tend to mature quickly, leading to a steady source of fruit for generations.
Some of the more common varieties found in the average Williston backyard include Dakota Gold, Hazen, Dutchess and Zestar, all of which are great for eating and baking.
Though there are many traditional Norwegian apple recipes, this writer lacks the abilities to cook those things, so I will make a basic apple pie instead.
Beginning with a basic pie dough recipe, my go to is always Paula Deen’s pie dough recipe, it’s easy and an older recipe with real butter.
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
14 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/4 cup shortening
3 to 5 tablespoons ice water
The simplest apple pie recipe is cut up cored apples with the peels still on, add ¼ cup honey, cinnamon to taste and an egg white brushed on top for that fresh baked shine