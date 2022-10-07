Peperomia - San Marino

Peperomia - San Marino

 Andrew Kuester | Handy Andy’s Nursery

With the houseplant craze in full swing, many people are jumping on the bandwagon of introducing plants into their homes. One of the many questions we get, in addition to those questions on how to care for these plants, is; will these plants be toxic to my pet(s)?

While plant toxicity is not something that we worry too much about here, many wish to err on the side of caution. Since that is the case we present to you a series of blog articles filled with foliage plants that are totally safe for your furry friend.



Tags

Load comments