FARGO — This week’s Grilled Eggplant with Mint and Garlic-Infused Olive Oil comes straight from the table of Tony’s aunt, Zia Pinuccia, a formidable Sicilian home cook.
Eggplant, or “melanzana” in Italian, is a staple in the Sicilian diet and appeared in myriad forms at almost every family dinner during our recent visit to Sicily: stewed with other veggies to make a sweet and sour caponata; breaded and delicately fried for perfect eggplant parmigiana; and, most often, grilled until tender and served with a simple mixture of extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, seasoning and fresh herbs.
We only have an herb garden this year, so for this recipe I purchased locally grown eggplants from Jim Driscoll at the farmers market located in the West Acres parking lot in south Fargo. For best results, we look for eggplants that are small to medium in size, as larger ones can become bitter.
Like the beloved eggplant, extra-virgin olive oil is also a culinary mainstay in Sicily, where it flows almost s prolifically as water. During our recent visit to southeastern Sicily, where olive trees grow in abundance, we watched in awe as various family members filled a bowl or bottle with extra-virgin olive oil straight from the tap of a large vat or medium-sized keg. What seemed like a luxury to us was an everyday, common occurrence for them.
This column gives us the opportunity to not only share our favorite recipes with you, but also to keep you informed about specialty food items and events. Last week I wrote about the Fargo West Rotary’s annual
Colorado Peach Sale (which is still happening while supplies last), and this week I am delighted to inform you that our friend Peter Schultz, of Moorhead, Minn., has just opened up his annual Mistra Estates Extra-Virgin Olive Oil sale to the public.
For over a decade we have been filling our pantry with this high-quality olive oil, which Peter calls “Liquid Gold.” We love Peter’s unique connection to the couple who grows the olives and produces the oil, Eugene Ladopoulos and his wife, Dr. Olga Palagia. Dr. Palagia was Peter’s advisor at the University of Athens, where he achieved his Ph.D. in classical archaeology in 2003. During his candidacy, he spent a great deal of time with the couple and even worked at their olive grove in southern Greece, which overlooks the ancient city of Sparta.
Peter’s once-a-year sale is open to the public now until Thursday, Sept. 26, with the oil scheduled to arrive in late November. The oil is available for sale online — by the case — with pickup options in Fargo-Moorhead, Minneapolis or by FedEx delivery. The case price varies depending on location, and for orders picked up in Fargo-Moorhead the price is still just $139 per 12-bottle case, making it very affordable for those of us who use extra-virgin olive oil every day.
Thanks to Zia Pinuccia, we have a wealth of Sicilian recipes to remind us of our time together this summer, including this easy and delicious Grilled Eggplant with Mint and Garlic-Infused Olive Oil. And, thanks to the creative industry of our friend, we also have our own abundant supply of amazing olive oil on hand, just like real Sicilians. For more details on the Mistra Estate Olive Oil Sale, please visit www.peterschultzimporter.com.