For Christians, Easter is not just a time to celebrate their faith, but a time to do so with the people they love the most. In recognition of that, many families gather for Easter dinner year after year.
Lamb is a staple at many Easter Sunday dinner tables. However, hosts who do not feel beholden to tradition when planning Easter Sunday dinners can expand their horizons and prepare something other than lamb. This recipe for "Sweet-and-Sour Pot Roast" from Andrew Schloss' "Cooking Slow" (Chronicle Books) can infuse Easter Sunday dinners with a boost of unique flavor and mark a departure from more traditional lamb-based entrees.
Sweet-and-Sour Pot Roast
Makes 6 to 8 servings
2 tablespoons sweet paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon coarse sea salt
1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
3 pounds boneless chuck roast, trimmed of excess fat
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 cup vegetable cocktail juice, such as V8
1/2 cup apple juice
1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
Mix the paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Rub all over the meat, wrap in plastic wrap, and rest for 1 hour.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Brown the roast on all sides, starting fatty-side down. Transfer to a 6-quart slow cooker.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to the frying pan. Add the onion and cook until browned, about 3 minutes. Add the vegetable juice, apple juice, vinegar, and brown sugar, and bring to a boil. Pour over the meat and cook on high for 4 to 6 hours or on low for 8 to 10 hours, until the meat is fork-tender.
Transfer the roast to a cutting board. Skim the fat from the surfaces of the juices in the cooker. Heat the juices on high for 10 minutes while the meat rests. Slice the roast against the grain and arrange the slices overlapping on a large platter. Ladle enough sauce over the top to moisten; serve the remaining sauce on the side.