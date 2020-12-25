Gingerbread can be the taste of the holiday season

For more than 1,000 years, people have been mixing ginger, cloves, nutmeg, molasses and other ingredients to make sweets.
Gingerbread
2 1/4 cups sifted flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground cloves (smell before you use, lots of people don’t like cloves and it’s not a requirement for the recipe)
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon salt
½ unsalted butter (vegetable or coconut oil can be substituted)
2/3 cup molasses (not blackstrap, this is very important because it will taste bad)
2/3 cup packed dark brown sugar (or 2/3 cup brown sugar and 2/3 cup stevia to reduce sugar per serving)
2 large eggs (or 3 large egg whites to reduce cholesterol)
5 tablespoons finely grated peeled fresh ginger (use the prickly side of the cheese grater or a lemon zester)
2/3 cup hot water
Directions:
Put your oven rack in the middle and preheat the oven to 325°F.
Grease a 9-inch square baking pan or volume equivalent
Mix together flour, baking soda, spices, and salt in a bowl
Beat together butter, molasses, brown sugar, eggs, and ginger in a large bowl with an electric mixer at medium speed until combined. Reduce speed to low and mix in flour mixture until smooth
Add hot water and mix until combined (batter may appear curdled but that is perfectly fine).
Pour into pan and bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown (different ovens will have different times)
Let cool slightly and tap powdered sugar on top for a snow-dusting look.
The bread comes out moist yet fluffy and not too sweet. I think it’s best with a little butter or holiday fig jam.