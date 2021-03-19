The Easter bunny is on his way and peanut butter treats are a time honored tradition in children’s Easter baskets. This is a simple recipe the whole family can participate in, and it has some simple variations so everyone gets what they want.
Peanut butter chocolate chip cookies
Preheat oven to 350° F
1 cup Peanut butter crunchy or creamy
1 cup Sugar
1 cup Flour
1/3 cup Almond milk or whole milk
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ cup mini chocolate chips
Mix all ingredients together with a spoon until well blended
Make 1 inch balls and place on cookie sheet
Bake 8-10 minutes or until golden brown
If flat chewy cookies are preferred, use crunchy peanut butter and almond milk
Round doughy cookies are achieved with creamy peanut butter and whole milk and the dough was chilled before forming cookie balls