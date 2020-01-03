Explore a delicious take on pizza

Pizza comes in many styles. From thin crust to New York style pizza or the deep dish synonymous with Chicago, pizza can be enjoyed in various ways.
Piadina is a close cousin to traditional pizza that is made from unleavened dough. The dough is grilled for a few minutes and then filled with ingredients and enjoyed as a flatbread sandwich. This version of “Piadina Neapolitan” from Craig W. Priebe and Dianne Jacob’s “Grilled Pizzas & Piadinas” (DK) incorporates traditional pizza flavors into a piadina form.
Piadina Neapolitan
Makes 2 piadinas
Tomato Basil Piadina Dough
11⁄2 cups unbleached flour
1⁄4 cup, plus 2 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus 1 teaspoon for oiling the dough
1 teaspoon salt
3 ounces tomato paste
1⁄4 cup chopped fresh basil leaves
Measure the flour into a large bowl and make a well in the center. Pour the salt, olive oil, water, and other ingredients into the well. Mix thoroughly, stirring with a strong spoon. The finished dough should form a ball, unless it is too wet or sticky. If so, add tiny amounts of flour, until the dough comes off the sides cleanly and forms a ball.
Lightly flour a clean, dry countertop. Place the ball of dough on the counter, and press down with the palm of your hand. Fold the dough over itself and press again. Continue to roll and press the dough for about 8 minutes. The dough will change and soften, and become more elastic. Lightly oil the ball of dough with olive oil. Wrap it in plastic and let it rest about 30 minutes.
Cut the dough into 4 equal pieces and roll them into rounds about 8 inches in diameter.
2 Tomato Piadina rounds
4 slices fresh mozzarella
6 large basil leaves
4 slices tomato
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Heat a cast-iron skillet or griddle until it is extremely hot. Lay the dough rounds on the hot surface. Cook for about 1 minute, or until bubbles form on the surface. Lift the piadina with tongs to check doneness. Turn the piadina over and cook for another minute, until the bottom is light brown.
Place each piadina on a plate. Lay 2 slices of mozzarella on one side of each piadina. Add 3 basil leaves and 2 slices of tomato. Season with salt and pepper, then fold in half. Brush the top of each piadina crust with olive oil.
Return the piadinas to the skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place each piadina in the pan, oiled side down. Brush the top halves with olive oil.
Press down on the piadinas with a spatula while they cook, about 2 minutes. Turn the sandwich over. It should be golden and crisp on the outside. Continue pressing down, about 2 minutes more, until the cheese inside is melted. Remove from the heat and serve immediately.