Enjoy a taste of the sea

Traditional Irish stew may get a lot of fanfare, but another hearty, stick-to-your-ribs dish can chase away the chill after a day spent cheering along St. Patrick’s Day parade participants: seafood chowder.
Ireland is an island nation, and many delicious dishes have been inspired by its surrounding seas. One bowl of seafood chowder may convince people to revere it as much as other broth-based dishes.
Chowder is a type of stew or soup prepared with milk or cream and thickened with other ingredients. Seafood is often a protein of choice in these dishes, and this recipe for ‘Seafood Chowder With Crispy Bread Crumbs,’ courtesy of ‘Real Simple Easy, Delicious Home Cooking’ (Time Home Entertainment) from the Real Simple Kitchens, delivers all of the classic chowder flavors.