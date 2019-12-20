Orange Almond Semifreddo With Port-Wine Poached
• Active Time: 1 hour and 15 minutes
• Total Time: 1 hour and 15 minutes, plus cooling and freezing time
• Yield: Serves 8
• Semifreddo: 3/4 cup whole almonds
• 2 tablespoons plus 1/2 cup granulated sugar
• 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
• Pinch of salt
• 3 large egg whites, room temperature
• 1 cup heavy cream, chilled
• 1 teaspoon orange liqueur, such as Cointreau
• 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
• Prepare the semifreddo: Line a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with plastic, leaving a 3-inch overhang.
• Place the almonds and the 2 tablespoons sugar in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until finely ground. Add the orange zest and salt and pulse once or twice to blend.
• Beat the egg whites in the bowl of an electric mixer until they begin to hold soft peaks. Add the 1/2 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating until the egg whites are glossy and hold stiff peaks. Transfer to a large bowl.
• In a clean mixing bowl, beat the cream, orange liqueur and vanilla extract until soft peaks form. Gently fold the egg whites into the cream until no traces are visible. Gently fold the almonds into the egg whites until evenly distributed. Spoon into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top. Cover tightly with plastic. Freeze at least 8 hours or overnight.