Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and now is the time to start prepping the kitchen and finalizing your menu to make sure you’re ready for the big feast.
Timing is critical to pulling off a successful Thanksgiving dinner, and I try to include dishes that either won’t compete with the turkey for oven time or, even better, can be made in advance of the holiday. With its easy stovetop preparation and quick time under the broiler, this Savory Creamed Corn Gratin meets both criteria.
The creamed corn I grew up with was always too sweet for my palate, thanks to the addition of a tablespoon or more of white sugar. I find that the additional sugar tends to overpower the natural sugar of the corn, which is sweet enough to shine all on its own.
For my Savory Creamed Corn Gratin, in addition to traditional ingredients like sweet corn and heavy cream, I build flavor by adding one finely minced shallot, a touch of cayenne pepper and freshly grated Parmesan cheese, which is incorporated into the corn as well as sprinkled on top to create the gratin finish.
To thicken the corn mixture, I make a basic blond roux using equal parts flour and butter, which I cook over medium-low heat just until smooth and light golden brown. This step only takes about a few minutes, and it is important to whisk the mixture constantly to ensure that it is smooth and free of any lumps.
This simple side dish can be prepared on the stovetop in about 10 minutes, and the creamed corn mixture can be made a day in advance and refrigerated until ready to use. Just before serving, I transfer it to a medium-sized casserole dish and pop it under the broiler for two to three minutes to give the creamed corn a wonderfully cheesy crust. If made in advance, the creamed corn should be reheated on the stovetop over medium-low heat until hot.
Easy to make, comforting and delicious, this Savory Creamed Corn Gratin will showcase the corn without losing any of the tradition.
Today marks the seventh anniversary of this column, and in the spirit of the season, Tony, Gio and I wish to express our gratitude to the editors, photographers, friends and readers who inspire us every day to keep on cooking. We wish you a wonderfully delicious Thanksgiving and holiday season.