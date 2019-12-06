To kick off the holiday baking season, I’m turning to my Norwegian heritage with a recipe that is new to my repertoire, but a timeless classic in Norway: Pepperkaker.
I can’t believe I waited this long to meet this amazing cookie. In Norwegian, pepperkaker literally means “pepper cookie” due to the generous amount of spices used to flavor the dough, including ginger, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom and even black pepper.
Variations of these wonderfully thin, crispy gingerbread cookies are a holiday favorite throughout Scandinavia, where they’re known as pepparkakor (Sweden), brunkager (Denmark), piparkökur (Iceland) and piparkakut (Finland).
I was inspired to make pepperkaker by a set of nisse-shaped cookie cutters I received from my son, Gio, for my birthday in November. Nisse, or tomte in Swedish, are the mythical Nordic creatures adorned in tall, pointy red hats and full beards, often with only just a nose poking out. They are charming, playful and filled with a magical whimsy that is hard to resist, especially at Christmastime.
I have a slight obsession with anything nisse-related, which Gio has fed for the past decade in partnership with Stabo Scandinavian Imports, our favorite local Scandinavian shop. Formerly located in the West Acres Mall, Stabo has been a shared happy place for Gio and me since he was a toddler, and we make it a point to stop by their new location whenever we’re in downtown Fargo.
While our family culture leans heavily Sicilian, I am always delighted to see Giovanni embrace his Nordic roots with just as much gusto and passion, and I can’t help but think that Stabo (where they know him by name) has played a part in building that connection. Like baking together, these are the kind of experiences that create lifelong memories and make small, locally owned businesses such a vital part of our community.
Anyway, back to cookies. For a cutout cookie, pepperkaker are surprisingly easy and fun to make and most of the ingredients are pantry staples, except for the golden syrup. A common ingredient in European baking, golden syrup adds a lovely, rich sweetness to the cookies that enhances the spices without overpowering them. You can substitute with either light molasses or an equal mix of light and dark corn syrup.
Pepperkaker dough is pliable enough to hold even the most complex shapes, and so forgiving that you can re-knead and use leftover scraps without sacrificing texture. Overnight refrigeration gives the dough its strength and resilience, and it can be stored in the fridge for up to three days before using.
For the crispiest result, I roll the dough out as thin as possible without it tearing until at, or just under, an eighth of an inch.
This recipe makes quite a large batch, yielding over six dozen nisse/tomte cutouts from my experiments. You can decorate the cookies with icing or powdered sugar, but with their fragrant, spice-filled flavor and signature snap, pepperkaker are deliciously perfect all on their own.
Finally, it feels like Christmas in our home. Vær så god!