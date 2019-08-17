FARGO — For the past five summers, Tony and I have participated in Banquet in a Field, an annual event hosted by Common Ground North Dakota at Peterson Farms Seed in rural Cass County.
We embrace the idea that eating local is more than just buying fresh produce from a farmer’s stand, and we spend the months leading up to the dinner developing everyday recipes that showcase the multitude of crops and livestock produced in North Dakota. Past favorites shared here include Corn Fritters, Black Bean and Rice Summer Salad, Candied Bacon, Sunflower Brittle, Potato Croquettes, Edamame Salad and Honey Vanilla Ice Cream.
On Tuesday, Aug. 7, we celebrated the fifth annual Banquet in a Field, where today’s recipe for Chocolate Flaxseed Soy Nut Biscotti was one of our featured new specialties. As indicated by its name, this crunchy, twice-baked Italian cookie is filled with a bounty of North Dakota agriculture, with four of our state’s major crops represented all in one bite: wheat, flax, sugar beets and soybeans.
North Dakota is one of the nation’s leading producers of wheat, and the top producer of durum and hard red spring wheat varieties. To create a pleasing balance of nutrition and texture, I use a blend of all-purpose and whole-wheat flours for this recipe. I only use Dakota Maid flour when I bake as it just seems to be lighter and better sifted than other brands I’ve tried. Dakota Maid is produced by the North Dakota Mill, which was established in 1922 and still operates today as the only state-owned milling facility in the United States.
North Dakota also leads the nation in the production of flax. For this recipe, I’ve added a couple tablespoons of ground flaxseed.
Flax is a powerhouse food — with properties that help decrease cholesterol and triglycerides, it’s also rich in fiber and phytochemicals that aid digestion, as well as omega-3 fatty acids that improve heart health and boost immunity.
I use ground flaxseed for this recipe, as it is easier for your body to digest than whole flaxseed and the best way to ensure maximum nutritional benefit.
I found locally produced flaxseed at a Hornbacher’s grocery store in Fargo, in both ground and whole form, under the label of Golden Valley Flax produced by Hylden Farms of Park River, N.D.
Minnesota and North Dakota lead the nation in sugar beet production, and both white and brown sugars are used in this recipe. Both were produced locally by American Crystal Sugar Co., which is headquartered in Moorhead, Minn. This recipe isn’t overly sweet, and the dark brown sugar brings a richness that isn’t found in white sugar alone.
Soybeans are a major crop in North Dakota agriculture, but they can be tricky to weave into everyday foods. While I normally use almonds or pistachios when making biscotti, for this recipe I chose roasted, salted soy nuts instead, which bring a wonderful soft crunch to the cookie and a definite local flavor.
Filled with flavor, crunch and crops, these North Dakota-inspired Chocolate Flaxseed Soy Nut Biscotti are a delightful local twist to a classic Italian cookie.