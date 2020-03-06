Caffeine content in popular coffees

Many people insist they cannot make it through a morning without their favorite cup of coffee. For some, the taste of the coffee might be a secondary consideration. In such instances, caffeine, and the jolt it provides on sleepy, early mornings, is the true allure of that morning cup of joe.
Consuming caffeine in moderation should not have an adverse effect on many people’s overall health. However, it’s important to learn just how much caffeine is in your morning coffee. That’s because the side effects of consuming too much caffeine can be severe. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, consuming more than 400 milligrams of coffee can be harmful. The potential side effects of overconsumption of caffeine include:
• restlessness and shakiness
• insomnia
• headaches
• dizziness
• rapid or abnormal heart rhythm
• dehydration
• anxiety
• dependency
Many working professionals pick up a cup of coffee on their way into work each morning, which can make it difficult to monitor their caffeine intake. Thankfully, the Center for Science in Public Interest has shared this breakdown of popular commercial coffees and their caffeine content to help consumers learn just how much caffeine they’re consuming each day.
• Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee with espresso shot: 20 oz., 398 mg
• Starbucks Coffee, Blonde Roast: 16 oz., 360 mg
• Dunkin’ Donuts Iced Coffee, bottle — original: 12 oz., 327 mg
• Starbucks Coffee, Pike Place Roast: 16 oz., 310 mg
• Panera Coffee, Light Roast: 16 oz., 307 mg
• Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew: 16 oz., 280 mg
• Starbucks Plus 2X Caffeine Keurig K-Cup: 1 K-Cup, 260 mg
• Dunkin’ Donuts Cappuccino: 20 oz., 252 mg
• Starbucks Caffe Americano: 16 oz., 225 mg
• Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee: 14 oz., 210 mg
• Starbucks Caffe Mocha: 16 oz., 175 mg
• Starbucks — Caffe Latte or Cappuccino: 16 oz., 150 mg
• Starbucks Salted Caramel Mocha, bottle: 14 oz., 150 mg
• Keurig K-Cup, most varieties: 1 K-Cup, 75-150 mg
For a more complete list of popular coffees and their respective caffeine counts, visit www.cspinet.org.