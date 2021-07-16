Question: What can I do about cabbageworms eating broccoli, cauliflower, and other brassicas?
Answer: Long-term, what I do is to plant fennel in between all my broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, brussel sprouts and other brassica plants. What happens in my experience when you do that is, the fennel's beautiful yellow flowers attract all sorts of pollinators — and more importantly perhaps for this question — predatory wasps, in addition to providing some green cover that helps to suppress weeds.
Originally, I planted fennel in my brassica bed because I thought it would be pretty, and I was right. It is beautiful. But, like a lot of people in Zone 3 that year, I was horrified to discover hundreds of cabbageworm eggs on the underside of the leaves of my brassicas and thought oh no, there are too many to pick off, what do I do!?
Before I could research the problem and figure out what would be safe to use on plants I want to eat, the wasps I'd seen hovering over the fennel swooped in and began taking care of the problem for me. I stopped worrying, sipped wine, and watched them work, feeling pretty pleased with myself.
I have subsequently read companion planting guides that claim fennel and broccoli or other brassicas don't like each other. I frankly don't believe this is true at all. I even tested the theory one year. I discontinued growing fennel in the brassica rotation just to see what would happen. The broccoli and cauliflower didn’t seem to be any bigger or smaller for it — but I noticed there was nothing coming along to take care of pests any more. I have grown fennel in with my brassica rotations ever since, along with sunflowers that I have seen bring a nice army of pretty lady bugs, as well as hungry birds, which will like to eat any stray cabbageworms, too, if they get the chance.
Of course, planting fennel in your broccoli now won’t address the short-term issue. If there are so many cabbage moth worms eating your plants right now that it’s going to cripple the plant and hurt its yield, BTK, Bacillus thuringiensis var. kustaki, is a cheap, safe alternative that is easy to use. Because mammals are not affected by BTK, it doesn't have a pre-harvest interval to be concerned about. There's a pretty good rundown on BTK and other Bt products here: tinyurl.com/bbdk4rek.
If you are early enough in taking action, you might want to add floating row covers to keep any new cabbage moths from laying eggs on your plants.
Otherwise, I recommend leaving them be and accepting some leaf damage. Although BTK is fairly targeted and safe, many pesticides will often kill more than just the intended target. That can sometimes mean fewer controls for next year's pests. I would instead prepare for these pests better next year by planning to have at least one fennel plant for every three brassica plants. Add a sunflower plant or two, as well. In addition to their beauty, tall varieties provide cool season species with beneficial shade during summer heat, as well as attracting more beneficial predators and pollinators to the garden.
Renée Jean is a master gardener diagnostician in western North Dakota. She enjoys answering gardening questions for the public. If you've got questions about problems in your garden, send them to her at rjean@willistonherald.com.