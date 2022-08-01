Budget-friendly family fun ideas

Picnics are a great way to have fun together as a family without breaking the bank.

Raising a family is an expensive endeavor. A recent report from the United States Department of Agriculture estimated that the cost of raising a child from birth to age 18 is $233,610. Though parents know that’s a small price to pay for all the joy their children bring into their lives, those same moms and dads also wouldn’t mind a little financial relief from time to time.

Family outings can be great bonding experiences, and parents may be happy to learn that there’s a host of budget-friendly activities that are fun and affordable.



