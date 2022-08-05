True crime books offer hours of mystery

"The True Crime File," compiled by Kim Daly

c.2022, Workman $15.95 400 pages

"Unmasked: My Life Solving America's Cold Cases" by Paul Holes and Robin Gaby Fisher

c.2022, Celadon Books $28.99 288 pages

 Provided

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

So far this summer, you’ve read at least a dozen murder mysteries.

You love a good whodunit more than anything, and that’s great: summertime is when you’ll find tons of detective novels and thriller-mysteries for your vacationing pleasure. But aren’t you ready for something different? Check out these great real-life true-crime books, full of actual crimes and criminals...



Tags

Load comments