Juneberries are probably the easiest of fruits to grow in North Dakota, and they are service berries, or as they are more commonly referred to here, Juneberries.
“There are an increasing number of cultivars being developed actually out of Canada,” Andy Kuester told a group of about 60 gardeners on Saturday, gathered for the annual Spring Tree and Garden workshop at Williston Research Extension Center. “It’s hard for me to get ahold of some of those new ones, but the long-standing staple is the Regent Saskatoon Service Spirit.”
Juneberries make an excellent pie, Kuester pointed out, which is available at Lund’s Landing every summer, for those who haven’t tried one.
“A lot of folks love, love the service berry,” Kuester said. “As a plant, I love it, too. It has a tremendous fall color, kind of oranges, yellows, kind of very almost molten. It’s a great, great plant. It’s very tough. It’s cold hardy like down to zone two, so you don’t have to worry about cold once it gets older.”
It’s also fairly drought tolerant once established, but does need water to get going.
An up and comer with great potential for North Dakota are haskaps, which taste a little like blueberries, but unlike blueberries will grow very well here.
“Everybody wants to grow blueberries here, and I don’t blame them, because I like to eat blueberries,” Kuester said. “But they will not work here. They just will not. You will not succeed with blueberries here. The box store will sell them to you all day long. You’ll find them at Menards, you find them at Tractor Supply. You’ll find them all over the place. They will sell them to you six ways from Sunday, all day long.”
Cold tolerance is not the issue, Kuester added. There are blueberries with the right cold tolerance for northern states. But North Dakota has soil that is very alkaline, and all its water sources are generally alkaline as well.
“You need like a 6.0, possibly 5.5 to grow something like a blueberry,” Kuester said. “We tend to be at least 7 if not 8.”
Amending the soil doesn’t work too well here, because the clay subsoils here are basically an endless pot that keeps pumping out alkali, so it very quickly overtakes any amendments a gardener might do.
“You are not going to overcome this,” Kuester said. “It’s not going to happen. People every spring come in looking, this is when they start coming in looking for blueberries from me and I won’t sell them. They’re almost mad at me that I won’t sell them, but I’m not going to let them fail and waste their money.”
Hasps are not the same berry, but the flavor is very good, something like a cross between a blueberry and strawberry in one bite. They generally are not bitter, though some varieties are sweeter than others.
They are self sterile, like many fruit trees and shrubs, though, so you need two varieties that bloom around the same time for pollination.
Apples, raspberries, grapes, plums, Golden Spice or Early gold pears and Nanking cherries are among other fruits that Kuester recommends for North Dakota growers.
Xeriscaping, meanwhile, which refers to using plants that are drought tolerant in the landscape, is another way homeowners can make their landscapes more resilient to drought.
A variety of beautiful species exist that are relatively drought-tolerant once established. Echinacea, for example, will tolerate extremes ranging from high humidity to drought, extreme cold to extreme heat, and even partial shade. It won’t tolerate soggy soil, so it’s ideal to plant it in areas you don’t plan to water often.
Another good way to reduce water usage in the home landscape is to reconsider how much grass you are maintaining. Shrinking the size of the lawn can help save on water.
Another option is to consider a bee lawn. NDSU Horticulturist Esther McGinnis is trialing several approaches to the bee lawn, which incorporates flowers into the lawn to help bees find the pollen and nectar they need to thrive.
Native bees, as opposed to honey bees, are responsible for pollinating most of the vegetables and fruits we enjoy in the garden, but they are in trouble. There’s not enough habitat to support them, so they are in serious decline.
A bee lawn can help reverse this trend, and is something you can do in your own landscape to be part of the solution.
Among the bee lawns McGinnis is trialing is one that uses Dutch white clover, Self-heal, and Creeping thyme. Clover, in particular, is great for a healthy lawn because it is a legume, McGinnis said, and it will add nitrogen to the lawn. That can save homeowners a little money on fertilizer applications. It will bloom summer through October, and will withstand mowing.
Self-healmis a mint with pretty purple blooms that grows in either sun or shade and blooms from June to August. It tolerates sandy soils, which are common in northwestern North Dakota.
Creeping Thyme, meanwhile, blooms from July to September and likes loamy or sandy soils. It’s low-growing and will tolerate mowing as well.
McGinnis said homeowners don’t have to transform their entire lawn.
“Maybe just plant it between the area of your sidewalk and the street, or do a 10 by 5 foot planting in your back yard,” she said. “Anything helps here. This is really where you can make a difference.”
McGinnis is working on some signs for the bee lawns as well, to identify them so neighbors will understand why that area looks a little bit different.
University of Minnesota is also trialing a different approach to bee lawns. Their version, the Fleur de Lawn Blanche mix, includes white yarrow, white clover, white English daisy and white sweet alyssum mixed in with perennial rye grass, hard fescue and sheep fescue.
McGinnis added that sometimes people area worried about bee lawns because they are afraid of getting stung. But native bees really aren’t prone to stinging. It is wasps, such as the Western yellow jacket, that are prone to stinging.
Most native bees will die if they sting you, so they are unlikely to sting you, unless they are being directly threatened.
While bees have hairy body and seek out pollen and nectar, wasps have pinched waist and are shiny. These predators are generally more attracted to meat and sometimes soft drinks, particularly late in the season when their usual food sources become scarcer.