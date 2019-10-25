The first time I made this French Apple Tart, it turned out so beautifully that I took a photo of it and shared it to my Facebook page. People just went crazy for it.
I share this with the hope that you will be inspired to know that you can make this beautiful dessert, too, even on your first attempt (I did). Even if you’re not a professional baker (I’m not). The trick is to follow the directions and get yourself organized before you begin.
This French Apple Tart consists of several components, including a sweet pastry crust, apricot glaze, fresh apple compote and a layer of spiced apple slices. While not a difficult dessert to make, the process is a bit involved and I find it goes much smoother when broken down over two or three days.
The crust for this tart is a p te sucree — a forgiving, sweet pastry dough which can be made well in advance of baking and refrigerated for up to one week, or frozen for several months. The crust is rolled out and then patted into a fluted tart pan, then blind-baked before adding the apple filling. For best results, I recommend using a pan with a removable bottom, which you can find locally at Creative Kitchen in Fargo.
Unlike a flakier pie crust, this dough is enriched by the addition of one egg and an increased amount of sugar. The result is a rich, buttery, cookie-like crust that is stable enough to support the apple toppings.
Firm apples are a must for this recipe, and I use two different varieties in this recipe. For the sliced apple layer, I only use Granny Smith apples as I adore their tartness, but for the compote I prefer a sweeter apple, like Gala or Golden Delicious.
Like the dough, both the apple compote and the apricot glaze can be made up to one week in advance and refrigerated until ready to use. I prefer the chunky texture of a homemade compote, but you could skip this step and use applesauce instead. I used Smucker’s apricot preserves for the glaze, but any apricot jam or jelly will work.
Stunning and delicious, this French Apple Tart is a show-stopping dessert that will leave folks begging for more. Thankfully, it’s even easier to make the second time around, and you can confidently promise them they won’t have to beg for long.
Bon appetit.
“Home with the Lost Italian” is a weekly column written by Sarah Nasello featuring recipes by her husband, Tony Nasello. The couple owned Sarello’s in Moorhead and lives in Fargo with their son, Giovanni. Readers can reach them at sarahnasello@gmail.com.