Steak and Farro Salad With Beets and Tarragon

Leftover steak is an unlikely star of this hearty main course salad. Cold meats can be a welcome addition to many salads -- especially in the summer, when you crave a fresh salad and a substantial meal at once. It also solves how to use up any leftover meat from a previous evening's barbecue bonanza.

 by Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

This recipe efficiently (and deliciously) corrals a few lone pieces of yesterday’s meat lurking in the fridge with the season’s best farmers market produce and hearty farro. A lemony vinaigrette refreshes the chilled steak. No leftover steak on hand? No problem. Just add meat to your shopping list and cook up a piece for the salad; it’s worth the extra step.



