From cloud vapor hovering over the endless sky to the mighty Missouri river, clean water is essential for all life. In the garden, clean water is just as essential for nutritious fruits and vegetables. The bakken presents its own set of challenges when it comes to keeping water in one small area without flooding it or letting it dry out but there are tricks, old and new, to keep the garden green and lush.
The oldest form of water control or irrigation, dating back to the beginning of agriculture 8,000 ago in Mesopotamia, is canals and trenches. Ancient peoples would dig small canals in the earth to direct water from the source, such as a flooded river, to the area where crops are sowed. This can be done on a much smaller scale in the garden. With just a hoe, small trenches can be created to direct water from the hose or spicket to various areas of the garden. This can also be useful for a leaky sprinkler, directing dripping water to drier parts of the garden. If the soil is very loose, curved cardboard or split bamboo chutes can also be used to direct water while minimizing erosion.
The wind can be another factor in watering. The old plains saying that one day the wind stopped blowing and everyone fell over is particularly true of the early time of the growing season. There is a really simple way to keep water in the ground on the fruits and vegetable roots, instead of in the driveway and on the roof. With some sections of garden hose, old or new, loop and curve the hose in between the rows of vegetables from one end to the other. Every foot or so, make a small incision facing in the direction of the ground and block the end of the hose. If the water is coming from an older well pump DO NOT turn on the water without cutting holes in the blocked hose. Extreme pressure from a blocked hose could break older well pumps. Once the hose is cut and secured, turn on the water and wait for the wet spots to start to appear. Add more cuts in the hose where more water is needed for larger pants or higher ground.
Some, more rural areas of the Bakken, have hard well water with iron, magnesium and nitrate concentration. In high levels, these minerals can be hard on fruits and vegetables, especially ones with higher water needs like corn and melon. A simple way to eliminate this is to buy a hose filter. These can cost between $30 and $70 depending on the desired minerals removed and can be purchased from a home improvement store like Ace or Menards or online. These filters can last through up to one season of watering and some come as housings with replaceable filters. If purchasing something is a last resort, placing the charcoal leftover from barbeques around the garden in heavy water areas can help absorb some of the minerals.
A lot of keeping a garden green and lush is timing. When the garden is watered matters just as much as it being watered at all. In the Bakken, it’s always windy but it seems to be more windy in the day time than at night so avoiding windy watering will help make sure the water ends up in the garden. On really hot days, dirt can dry out in just a couple hours so adding a barrier between the roots and the sun is helpful. Laying down grass clippings between plant rows can reduce the amount of water evaporating into the air and will hold a midday emergency sprinkling on the 100° F days. For the most use out of your water, nighttime watering is the best option. Watering just as darkness falls allows the water to penetrate down to the lowest roots with marginal evaporation. On extremely hot days, a second sprinkling at the hottest point of the day is also recommended to prevent leaf tips from overheating and dying.
With a few simple steps, a garden can be kept lush even through the most fiery hot summers and there is no need to be wasteful with a little planning and some care.