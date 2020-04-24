Being cooped up is stressful. We’re all used to being able to come and go as we please to restaurants, cafes and taverns. However, protecting our grandparents and immunocompromised friends doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice having delicious food in our daily diet. Getting a garden going is a rewarding way to have healthy fresh food all summer and autumn. Once you have it going, maintaining it is very important but it doesn’t have to be difficult.
As your seedlings begin to pop up, they are a tender treat for birds, bugs and bunnies. There are things to do to cut down loss to a minimum, though. A perimeter of 3 feet wide mesh roll buried 1 foot down is a great way to keep those pesky rabbits out of the carrots and cabbages. Also, super hot sauce sprinkled around the perimeter and near the base of plants is a humane way to discourage returning pests.
Bugs can be good and bad for your garden. Some good bugs are ladybugs and spiders, so instead of smashing Charlotte in the bathroom, put her out in the garden to fill up on garden eating pests. In some places, pests can be more aggressive. To protect your green leaves, fine mesh netting wrapped around the leaved areas keeps pests out but lets the sun in.
Another way to keep pests out is the positioning of types of plants. Plants with inedible stalks like corn and flowers along the outside edge of the garden deters rabbits, mice and rats from venturing further. Flowers and herbs can also be used as pest repellants. Marigolds are a cheap way to repel biting flies, mosquitos and gnats so your garden is a pleasant place to be. Herbs like basil and mint have a smell that repels various insects and lavender attracts pollinating bees while driving away other pests.
No matter how busy a schedule gets, gardening can fit in. Having fresh organic food this year only takes a couple minutes a day and pesticides aren’t ever necessary. Humans have been planting and harvesting successfully without carcinogenic pesticides for thousands of years and passing on that skill is vastly important for younger generations. Anyone can have a green thumb with practice and patience.