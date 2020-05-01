Weeds! No one likes them, no one likes pulling them and no one likes putting cancer causing chemicals on them especially when they grow in the garden. Unfortunately they are unavoidable for the most part but there are ways to keep them to a minimum.
The first and easiest way is spacing. On the back of most seed packages is information about the mature plant. With the full size in mind, planting fruits and vegetables as close together as possible eliminates a lot of sunlight for weeds to grow. This close quarters setup may require more fertilization but only marginally so and a pre-planting additive mixture of blood and bone meal should suffice for a basic garden.
If close spacing is not a workable option and more walking space is needed, biodegradable or live ground cover is a good option to keep weeds down to a minimum. The easiest is probably the most readily available thing in the yard: grass clippings. Spreading grass clippings between fruit and vegetable plants smothers out would be nutrient stealing weeds and as a bonus, help keep moisture in the ground for your edibles. Living ground cover is a little more work to put in but very effective at keeping weeds at bay while taking little from the soil. There is no reason ground cover can’t also be usable. Thyme comes in many different varieties and colours and makes for a beautiful and hearty ground cover. Rosemary and Sage also have ground cover like qualities and are a delicious additive to home cooked meals.
One last way to keep weeds at a minimum is very effective but a bit of an eye sore. With COVID-19 keeping us all within the confines of our properties, many people are getting packages delivered to their house to minimize risk. Placing cardboard in open space in the garden eliminates the weeds ability to survive by removing all sunlight. Eventually the cardboard will break down, and without plastic tape, it is biodegradable and will not harm surrounding plants.
Gardening is work, but there are many tricks and tips to make it as easy as possible and placing home grown food on the family table is a very rewarding experience. The most important trick is to make a little time every day. Making it a family experience can lighten the load and everyone can take part in the pride of growing food.