It's time to find the right presents for everyone on your shopping list. Here are some choices for the avid reader in your life.
GIFTY BOOKS
Your giftee who loves "Strange Planet" comics will whoop when they open the gift with "Strange Planner" by Nathan W. Pyle inside. Yes, this is a planner, or a diary, or a journal, or just a way to make notes, keep memories, and have fun. Make it a better gift by wrapping "Greetings From Strange Planet," Pyle's collection of postcards, in the same snazzy gift package. Don't forget "Stranger Planet," for more alien fun.
If you're on the search for a gifty-type book for a dog lover, look for "Dog Mom: A Love Story" by Isabel Serna. It's a cute, quick read about dogs, canines, and our love for them. The giftee who loves all kinds of animals will love to see "A Guinea Pig Night Before Christmas" in the package, too.
You can't possibly go wrong when you wrap up "We Are Santa: Portraits and Profiles" by Ron Cooper this Christmas. It's a book filled with Santas from around the eastern and central sides of the country, and how they became Jolly Old Elves.
Stocking stuffers unite! Here are two books for your pop-culture maven: first, "Everything is Terrible" by Matthew DiBenedetti will have them laughing and agreeing with all kinds of annoyances and questions that will spark conversation at the dinner table. Then there's "The Wisdom of Picard," edited by Chip Carter, a collection of statements and thoughts uttered by the Star Trek captain. Bonus: information on which show, season, and episode the quotation can be found.
For the giftee who's a fan of Walt Carr's carrtoons, look for "Just Us!" by Carr. These are comics on racism, culture, and they're wry and sometimes funny, they'll poke at your sense of outrage, and for the person on your list who needs something different, here it is...
BUSINESS
The business-minded giftee will love finding "In Our Prime" by Susan J. Douglas beneath the tree this holiday. It's especially perfect for feminists, since it's about all the ways that women are challenging the status quo in work, politics, social norms, media, and everyday life.
Imagine how happy your business-minded giftee will be when "The Catalyst" by Jonah Berger is unwrapped. It's a book about changing people's minds, even when they're firmly made up. Somebody will be doubly happy seeing "Sway" by Pragya Agarwal in the gift, too; it's a book about unconscious bias and how to change that, too.
For the businessperson who's also a fan of history, "George Washington, Entrepreneur" by John Berlau will make an awesome gift. It's the story of our first President, a man who was also a very smart businessman, and how his decisions and his support of others altered the way America was built. Pair it with "Transfluence" by Walt Rakowich, a book on leadership in today's business world.
No doubt, there's a creative person on your gift list, someone who's dedicated to their craft. So this is the year to wrap up "The Death of The Artist" by William Deresiewicz. It's a look at how artists – real artists – are managing to make a living and how maybe it's time to reframe art to the level of importance it deserves.
For the person who's got their business humming despite the pandemic, "Winning Now, Winning Later" by David M. Cote will be a winning gift. It's a book that explains how a business can do well now, while preparing to do well in years to come. Wrap it up with "Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future" by Margaret Heffernan, another book on keeping an eye on the business horizon.
For the giftee who's also a fan of money, wrap up "In the Eye of the Storm: My Time as Chairman of Bank of America During the Country's Worst Financial Crisis" by Walter E. Massey with Rosalind Kilkenny McLymont. It's part memoir, part inside look at the crisis, all readable. Don't hesitate to pair it with "A Blessing: Women of Color Teaming Up to Lead, Empower, and Thrive" by Bonita C. Stewart and Jacqueline Adams, a book on leadership and leaning toward one another for success.
For the LGBTQ READER
For the person who craves a thriller, "These Violent Delights" by Micah Nemerever is the gift to give. It's a novel of two young men who meet at college and soon become obsessed with one another in different ways. But one is cruel, the other is fearful, and you know this ain't good....
The person on your gift list who loves drag will love "The Cockettes: Acid Drag & Sexual Anarchy" from the archives of Fayette Hauser. It's a lavishly-illustrated 50-year anniversary look at drag and the counterculture, and it's absolutely for grown-ups.
If your giftee is a die-hard, conference-attending, never-miss-an-appearance fan, then wrap up "Conventionally Yours" by Annabeth Albert. It's the story of a road trip, two fierce hate-fests, one romance, and two fanboys, but who's the biggest? Wrap it up with "Date Me, Bryson Keller" by Kevin van Whye for double the love.
Here's something unique: "They Say Sarah" by Pauline Delabroy-Allard is a best-seller in France, and a skinny book that your giftee won't be able to stop reading. It's the story of a single mother who's living in Paris with her child. The woman has a boyfriend but one New Years' Eve, she meets a woman who changes everything. Pair it with something nonfiction, like "I've Been Wrong Before" by Evan James, a book of essays on life, coming out, relationships, and more.
Fans of biographies will want to unwrap "Mama's Boy" by Dustin Lance Black. Black, a screenwriter and activist tells the story of his childhood, having been raised by a single mother who suffered a lifetime of almost-insurmountable issues, and how they came to terms with everything they'd endured together. Pair it with "Daddy" by Michael Montlack, a book of essays on this and that and the other.
Another great memoir, "Later: My Life at the Edge of the World" by Paul Lisicky, the story of finding a place to settle down, and watching an epidemic as it changes that newly-beloved place.
The starwatcher on your list will love "Inside the Hollywood Closet: A Book of Quotes" by Boze Hadleigh. It's a who's who and a what-was-what that looks back at who said what about life as a gay star, and it's fun!
The reader who wants something unique will enjoy "The Last Alias: True Stories and a Tale That Might Be" by Ste7en Foster (and no, that's no typo). As humans, we are many different things. This book will make you think: who are YOU?
PETS AND ANIMALS
If your giftee is a "cat person," then you can't go wrong when you wrap up "Cat Vs. Cat" by Pam Johnson-Bennett. It's a book for when there are two cats in the house and they don't like one another one bit. Wrap it up, and avoid hissy fits.
If a pet-themed novel might be perfect for the hard-to-buy for animal lover, look for "Of Mutts and Men" by Spencer Quinn. It's a mystery, as told by Chet the dog, who is half of a crime-solving duo. See if your giftee doesn't sit up and beg for this kind of book. Pair it with "The Bright Side Sanctuary for Animals" by Becky Mandelbaum, a novel of family drama and rescue animals.
Imagine how happy the horse lover on your list will be when "Horse Crazy" by Sarah Maslin Nir is opened this holiday. Here, your horsey giftee will find a story that's familiar: a lifelong love of horses, horses through history and culture, and finding horses wherever you look.
If your giftee is a Rescue Mom or Dad, you can't go wrong with "Dawgs: A True Story of Lost Animals and the Kids Who Rescued Them" by Diane Trull with Meredith Wargo. That title should tell you everything you need to know....
TRUE CRIME
The person on your gift list who loves a good murder will be happy with "18 Tiny Deaths" by Bruce Goldfarb. It's the story of Frances Glessner Lee, a grandmotherly woman whose small doll-house-like crime-scene recreations revolutionized the science of forensics. Wrap it up with "How to Catch a Killer" by Katherine Ramsland, PhD, a book filled with stories about serial murderers, how they're profiled, and what it took to put them away.
No true crime fan will want to miss unwrapping "Doctor Dealer" by George Anastasia and Ralph Cipriano this year. It's the story of a motorcycle gang, an dishonest doctor, drugs, murder, and loose money. Wrap it up with this unusual true crime book: "The Last Assassin: The Hunt for the Killers of Julius Caesar" by Peter Stothard. Yes, it's really every bit as fascinating as it seems.
What would make your true crime fan happiest this holiday? This: "Dancing with the Octopus" by Debora Harding. When she was a child, Harding was the victim of a horrible crime. Years later, when trying to deal with what had happened years prior, she meets the man who hurt her so... Please do pair it up with "Memorial Drive: A Daughter's Memoir" by Natasha Trethewey, who writes of a family tragedy and a mother's history.