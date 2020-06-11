Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site has announced plans for an online rendezvous in place of the live Rendezvous that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will happen June 18 through 21 and will follow the same basic schedule of events as the live Rendezvous.
All digital content will be available on www.nps.gov/fous and at https://www.facebook.com/FortUnionTradingPostNHS/.
Plans include a Kids Day on Thursday, June 18. Every half hour, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., staff will release a new do-at-home kids art project. Kids will learn Fort Union history by making their own winter count, constructing a tipi, decorating a historic weapon, and more. Kids who complete five projects will receive a special digital surprise from Fort Union.
A demonstration day is set for Friday. The staff will share a series of short videos featuring programs and demonstrations from past Rendezvous. After viewing the videos, viewers can say what other historical demonstrations they would like to see in the future on the Fort Union Facebook page.
On Saturday there will be a photo check-in event, where visitors can check-in digitally. “Check-in” on Facebook by liking your favorite photo or share a favorite photo from a past Rendezvous in our comments section. If you have period attire, share a photo of yourself dressed up in your historic best. A photo gallery of past Rendezvous will also be available on the park's website, from the first Rendezvous in 1983 to 2019! Fort staff will also debut a new podcast episode of “Five Minute Fur Trade.”
On Sunday, the final day, the fort will host a volunteer thank you. Plans include sharting a video dedicated to why volunteers love the park, an interview from 2016’s StoryCorps NPS Centennial, and the debut of a new podcast series called “Stewards of History.”
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.