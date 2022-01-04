January 4, 2022 — The 1930s proved to be a political rollercoaster for North Dakota’s most flamboyant and controversial politician, William Langer; the man who in six years, won, lost and then won again North Dakota’s governorship. Following a meteoric rise through state politics, and a successful gubernatorial campaign, Langer was first elected governor in 1932. However, as a result of his questionable, though not unprecedented, campaign fundraising methods, the governor was charged and convicted of a number of federal felonies. The State Supreme Court summarily stripped Langer of his office.
Throughout his trials, Langer remained immensely popular. In his short time in office, Langer had endeared himself to people throughout the state who revered him as a political messiah, one willing to stand up to powerful state interests, end corruption and help those suffering in the aftermath of the Great Depression. Upon appeal, the charges against Langer were eventually overturned. Langer wasted little time returning to state politics. However, many within Langer’s own Republican Party were stridently opposed to his return. A coalition of anti-Langer conservatives undermined the former governor’s efforts to secure the Republican nomination for governor in 1936, but that opposition split in the general election, thus paving the way for Langer’s win as an Independent.
In his second term, Langer again focused his efforts on those adversely affected by the nation’s poor economy. He radically expanded state government expenditures, apportioning more money for welfare recipients than was spent by the entire state government during the 1933-1935 biennium. When grain prices collapsed in the summer of 1937, Langer once again rode to the farmers’ rescue, artificially doubling the price of wheat offered by the State Mill and Elevator and forcing the general grain market to follow suit.
Perhaps desiring a larger stage upon which to perform, Langer didn’t run for governor in 1938, and instead ran for US Senate. Once again, Langer was defeated in his bid for the Republican nomination and so ran as an independent. However, the stars did not align for Langer as they had in 1936. Langer’s opposition remained unified, successfully blocking his ambitions and once again casting him into political wilderness. Langer spent his final days as governor, which ended this day in 1939, fighting a losing battle to extend old age pensions.
