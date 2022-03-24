March 24, 2022 — “Well, she baked Fleischkeukhla. Fleischkeukhla — that’s just — I think every group has a fried dough of some kind. This is fried dough, but not everybody can make it the way it is supposed to be made. Just ask her. She did a real nice job with it. And we’d have that on Fridays very often. With bean soup. The two complement each other real well.
“So we had those on Friday often. In the summer we often had watermelon and Knoepfla. That’s a good dough noodle with potatoes and onions. And it’s really good. And Rievel soup. I’m killing these words, of course. Rievel. She would stand there for ages taking pieces of dough and doing this with it. And they’d end up being little hard puppies that were great in soup.
“So we had that. And she had her Dampfnudla with prunes. And Käsenudla. That’s cheese, cottage cheese. And sauerkraut noodles. Plain noodles with raised dough with – everything had potatoes, and a lot of things had cream, of course.
“So those are my favorites. My sisters do them really well, yet. So when I go visit one of my sisters we probably will have Knoepfla, which is my favorite.”
Larry Kraft
Interviewed: Fargo, ND, 12 May 2008
Born: Strasburg, ND, 10 October 1937
