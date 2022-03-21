“Well, if you never ate them and ever, you don’t know what I’m explaining. It is … we made Schupf Nudle, you know there, that was made out of flour, eggs, baking powder, salt. I mix it with milk. Most people mix it with water. And you know you’d make a Schupf Nudle, you know.
“Schupf Nudle, you know, was about a size of your finger. And then you’d have in your frying pan — you’d have lard, you know, or oil, whatever you use for fat, you know. Oh, maybe half a cupful or some of that fat. That just depended how you like it. If you like it more greasy or less, that’s what you used.
“And to start it out to cook it, you would have about two cups of water in. And then you would put the cover on, and you’d keep it covered until it was cooked and fried crusty like. And then you opened it — that’s when it was ready to eat, you know. And as long as it didn’t fry — it didn’t, and sometimes you fried and it burned. That happened too you know.
“Oh, besides that also, with that dough again, we would go and roll it out, spread cream on it. And it was a bottle like this. Then you would cut it in four pieces, you know. And that cream was on there then. And then you again them other pieces, you would cut about this. And you would fold one side this way, one side that way, then it was a three-layer deal. And you fried it the same way, you know. That’s good stuff, you know.
“And then we’d make some with potatoes and dumplings again too. But that we kept more juicy like. That was a good flour dish, you know. That’s what the older people ate, you know. Where if they didn’t have all that big grocery bill like we have now. And some of them, they were good, you know.”
Maryann (Doll) Fichter
Interviewed: Dickinson, ND, 27 June 2009
Born: Crown Butte, ND, 6 September 1914
