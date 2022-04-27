April 27, 2022 — “Remember this, with a good will you can accomplish anything you wish to do--anything that is good.”
These words were spoken by Margaret Fjelde to her children in their childhood on their North Dakota farm. The Fjelde, children, Paul, Margaret, Katherine and Astrid, must have taken these words to heart, for they all became accomplished adults as artists, scholars and teachers.
The father of the Fjelde children was Jacob, a notable Norwegian sculptor. He and Mrs. Fjelde immigrated to the U.S. from Norway in 1887. However, tragically, Jacob died in 1896, leaving Margaret to raise their four children alone. After Jacob’s death, the Fjeldes moved from their home in Minneapolis to a farm outside Wing, North Dakota.
Life on the prairie was not easy for a single mother, but Mrs. Fjelde always found a way to provide for her children and nurture their talents.
Paul’s accomplishments may be the most noted of the Fjelde children, like his father he became a celebrated sculptor. However, the Fjelde daughters also had artistic gifts. Mrs. Fjelde had been a musician in her youth in Norway, and passed on this love of music to her daughters. In 1914, after studying music under some of the European masters, Katherine became an instructor at the Valley City Normal School and Margaret graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Teachers School. The youngest, Astrid, became a singer.
Astrid had always enjoyed entertaining, making her debut as a child of seven singing atop a soapbox to a crowd of farm hands. Later, Mrs. Fjelde and her daughters moved from the North Dakota farm to New York City, where Astrid pursued her lifelong dream.
In 1925, near the bright neon glow of Times Square, Manhattan, Astrid Fjelde gave her first performance. It was a success, with praise from many New York critics. In the following years Astrid would achieve her ambition, becoming a leading soloist for the National Grand Opera Company, playing “Vavara” in Cesare Sodera’s “Ombre Russe.” She also sang for NBC’s Opera Hour, and was featured on NBC’s Saturday evening “Cavalcade,” airing in 1929 as one of the earliest musical variety shows.
