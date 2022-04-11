Bismarck-Deadwood Stage Trail
Dakota Datebook written by Christina Sunwall
After the 1874 expedition led by George Armstrong Custer confirmed the discovery of gold in the Black Hills, the town of Bismarck experienced its first boom. As the terminus of the Northern Pacific Railway, gold-seekers and settlers poured into Bismarck seeking transportation to southern Dakota Territory.
To accommodate these needs, the Dakota Territorial Legislature authorized the construction of a road from Bismarck to Deadwood in 1877. Soon after, the Northern Pacific Railway and the Minnesota State Company formed the Northwest Express and Transportation Company to begin construction of a stagecoach trail to Deadwood.
The first stagecoach left Bismarck on this day, April 11, 1877 with 68 passengers paying a one-way fare of $23. Stretching for 240 miles, the journey took nearly 40 hours.
The venture was immediately successful. By May, three stages were running the route weekly. Eventually, the company’s 26 Concord coaches and freight wagons pulled by 200 teams of horses were hauling freight, passengers and US mail daily.
The company’s headquarters in Bismarck employed 175 men and the city’s hotels were filled with travelers headed for the Black Hills. In October of 1879, the Bismarck Tribune reported, “There are no rooms available at the hotels in Bismarck tonight as there are many transients in town bound for the Hills. Our freight and passenger business to the gold fields has been very heavy during the past ten days, amounting to 300,000 pounds of freight and seventy passengers…There are at present two and sometimes three stages a day.”
Its success however was short-lived. By the summer of 1880, the railroad had reached Pierre in southern Dakota Territory. Much nearer to the Black Hills than Bismarck, the Northwest Express and Transportation Company began disposing of property in Bismarck while transferring equipment and employees to Pierre. By October of 1880, a stage route from Pierre had opened and the service from Bismarck was soon abandoned.
Today, evidence of the stage trail can be seen in several locations. Near Flasher in Morton County, grass-lined wagon ruts are still visible next to a Bismarck-Deadwood Stage Trail Historic Marker and the remains of two dugouts and the rectangular outline of a barn can be seen at the Cannonball Stage Station near Carson, ND. Across the state border, in honor of the Bismarck-Deadwood stage trail’s 100th anniversary, more than 60 cement markers were erected along the trail in South Dakota.
Senator John F. Kennedy’s Speech
Dakota Datebook written by Lane Sunwall
On this date, April 12, 1958, Senator John F. Kennedy visited Dickinson State College as part of the Theodore Roosevelt Symposium, held to mark the centennial year of Roosevelt’s birth.
Speaking on that early spring morning, Kennedy invoked the spirit of the Roughrider President to call on those in attendance to work towards a “government with moral and spiritual foundations – a government with men dedicated to a better life and a better nation.” Directing his attention to the students of Dickinson State College, Kennedy issued another challenge, urging the students to enter the political field and apply their “talents to the public solution of the great problems of our time.”
It is important to remember these words of John F. Kennedy: an east coast Democrat who traveled to the midwest to celebrate a Republican President. Words that challenge us to live up to our “responsibilities as American sovereigns” and “implement, not ignore, the moral and spiritual foundations of our government.”
Ivan Dmitri
Dakota Datebook written by Christina Sunwall
On this day, April 13, 1962, internationally renowned artist Ivan Dmitri became the third recipient of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award.
Born Levon West in 1900, he spent his youth in Glen Ullin and Mayville before graduating valedictorian of his high school class at Harvey, ND.
He first gained fame as an artist for his 1927 etching of Charles Lindberg’s Spirit of St Louis. In following years he also developed an interest in photography, becoming a pioneer in the field of color photography. In order to separate his two artistic fields, Levon West began using the name Ivan Dmitri for his work in photography.
Dmitri’s color photography, etchings and watercolors have been exhibited in nearly every major art museum in the western world. Yet he concluded, “I could not have done the work…unless I had my North Dakota background upon which to draw for understanding.”
“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.