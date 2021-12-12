Your wish list to Santa is a little different this year.
What you want can’t always be wrapped. You want love, flowers, a quiet evening with someone special, maybe even sparklies and promises. Not the easiest things to get on a sleigh, you have to admit, so maybe you can start with these great Holiday novels....
Charlie is a professional baker with a head injury that she sustained just before a national TV appearance on a cooking show. Her twin, Cass, has just gone through a traumatic break-up that she can’t get over. So why not do what they used to do to cope? They switch places, just a few days before Christmas. In “The Holiday Swap” by Maggie Knox (Putnam), will two very handsome men be able to unravel the tinseled tangle?
Here’s another switch: In “Blame It On the Mistletoe” by Beth Garrod (Sourcebooks Fire), social media maven Elle needs a boost on her site before the New Year arrives. Holly is still smarting from a very embarrassing kerfuffle with her ex and she’s ready for to be anywhere but Great Britain for the holidays. When Elle makes the offer to switch lives, just for the holidays, it seems like a great way for both women to get what they want... and then some!
Readers who love an old-fashioned novel set in modern times should look for “Christmas by the Book” by Anne Marie Ryan (Putnam), the story of Nora and Simon, who run a bookstore in a British village. But it’s been a struggle, and when Christmas rolls around, they strike upon a great idea that will make the holiday better for their neighbors. It’ll give Nora and Simon the proper feeling of Christmas, but it won’t help the bookstore in the long run... or will it?
Cat lovers listen up: when Snowball, the furry resident greeter at the Victorian B&B, Weber Haus, goes missing on the first day of the new manager’s tenure, that manager, Sophie, feels awful. She didn’t have to for long, though: Sophie’s coworker, Daniel, comes to the rescue but not without a few attack-cat injuries. Even so, in “The Twelve Days of Snowball” by Kristen McKanagh (Kensington) when kitty claws meets Santa Claus, it can only mean one thing...
And finally, every Christmas needs a mystery, doesn’t it?
Crime doesn’t stop, even for the holidays, but the Little Detective Agency is in need of help. Still, Detective Bernie Little is feeling kind enough to refer a possible client to fellow detective Victor Klovsky but there’s trouble. Victor goes missing and his mother – understandably distraught – wants Bernie and his K-9 partner, Chet to find him. Of course, there’s more to this caper than meets the, um, snout, and in “It’s a Wonderful Woof” by Spencer Quinn (Forge), it’s not at all ho-ho-wholesome.
If you need more holiday novels – and who doesn’t? – check with your favorite librarian or bookseller. They’ll be able to load up your sleigh and your stocking with excellent books.
Season’s Readings!