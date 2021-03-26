Bring more music into your home

(StatePoint) Music is a mood booster and can help promote mental health. This past year has been particularly challenging, inspiring many people to reap the many benefits of bringing more music into their homes. Here is how you can too:
Be your own DJ: Music can instantaneously cause us to experience anything from joy to nostalgia to relaxation to inspiration, making it a pretty potent mood regulator. Whether you need a high-tempo blast of motivation to finish household tasks or something soothing to wind down after a stressful day, you can be your own DJ and tailor a playlist to your needs at the moment. (And if it means piping speakers into bathrooms, laundry rooms or other unusual spaces of your home, so be it!)
Learn to play: Whether you’re a novice or an accomplished musician, playing a musical instrument is good for the mind, body and soul. Not only does a daily practice routine give you something to look forward to each day, but the adoption of a new skill can boost self-esteem. To explore the joy of learning to play, consider a Casio keyboard. Forty years of musical instrument expertise is evident in the brand’s keyboards and digital pianos, which inspire students, educators, and performers around the world every day. Certain models even feature tools for new learners of all ages, and their line-up of portable musical keyboards make it possible to practice on-the-go.
Build community: It’s easier than ever to tap into a musical community online, and doing so can help beat the social isolation of social distancing. Sites like Bandcamp give performers greater control over how they connect with fans and sell their music; educational institutions like the Smithsonian are offering lifelong learners everywhere opportunities to delve into music history from the comfort of home; and dancers, singers and instrumentalists are using social media apps like Facebook, YouTube and TikTok to livestream performances.
De-stress with dance: If the gym is off the table for you right now, dance can be a great alternative for working up a sweat, and free tutorials abound online that can help you master such dance forms as belly dance, ballet, jazz and tap. Many communities also hold outdoor, socially-distanced classes in parks.
Music can enhance your well-being, especially right now. Fortunately, there are brand new avenues for incorporating this age-old therapy into your life.