Snap!
Ouch, that hip bone's no longer connected to the thigh bone, or the ankle bone's separated from the shin bone. Even so, you'll heal because that's what your body does. A good building has a strong foundation and so do you, and in the new book "Bones: Inside and Out" by Roy A. Meals, MD, you can give yourself a hand.
Or carpals, to be specific, because that's what doctors call the bones in your hand. MDs have to be exact when referring to dem bones although, as long as yours stay inside and don't ache, you probably don't think much about them.
But you should: that which holds you up is pretty miraculous. Bones are "manufactured on-site... lightweight, durable, and responsive to changing conditions." They heal without scars; can be altered with relative ease; and centuries from now, they'll tell a tale.
Bone, says Meal, just "does not get the respect it deserves."
And that's too bad. Consider, for instance, how your bones strengthen themselves in response to your activities. Though Meal had hoped not to use medical jargon, there's no way to "get around introducing the term piezoelectric," a word to describe part of the process in which the body makes "new bone to resist... unaccustomed forces." Using tennis as an example, Meals shows why doctors say physical activity is good for your bones.
When bones break, something related happens: osteoclasts and osteoblasts "stabilize the fracture" and then fix the bone as good as new. But if that's not enough and there's another problem with a fracture, bones readily accept medical intervention well, through pins, casts, rods, scaffolding, grafts, reconstructive surgery, and entire replacements.
And if all else fails, although skeletal issues will not generally kill you, bones still have an important job to do. They can teach generations to come about our burial customs. In the past, bones were used for musical instruments, games, and explosives. And in what might be a comforting thought or a choice for tomorrow, bones can be fertilizer for a flowering plant or a tree.
Who knew that something we can't usually see might be such a humerus subject?
Author Roy A. Meals did, and in "Bones: Inside and Out," he tells the tale of our scaffolding and that of animals and ancestors in a manner that'll make you regretful that you can't actually view your skeletal system. Still, you'll appreciate what protects your innards as you learn how that old sports injury knit itself back together and why your joints go bad as you age, and the chapter Meals offers on the "giants" of osteo-healing is impressive. Then, predict the future by learning how fossils are formed.
Dry, this book is not. Nope, like a Happy Hour guest who knows exactly when to deliver a fabulously crowd-pleasing one-liner, Meals rescues this subject and makes it fun. But just so you know, you'll learn something inside this book and you're going to enjoy every word. So get "Bones: Inside and Out," and break a leg.