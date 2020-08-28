One step forward and spin.
Shuffle backward, left step, left step, spin again and back. Dancing isn’t hard if you’ve got the right moves in the right sequence. It’s not calculus, you just need to shimmy at the proper times. Dancing can actually be fun unless, as in the new book “Bear Necessity” by James Gould-Bourn, you’re about to get a bad kind of “beat.”
Things probably would have been different, had Danny paid the rent on time.
As it was, it had been months since he’d given his landlord any money and Danny didn’t care; Reg was mad, of course, but so what? It didn’t matter. Not much did, since the night Danny’s wife, Liz, died in a car accident and his son, Will, who was also in the car, was traumatized. Rent? Whatever. Danny only worried about Will, who hadn’t spoken a word since that terrible night.
But did Reg care about that? Nooo, and so when he came around with a hammer-wielding henchman to collect back-rent, Danny was terrified but he’d lost his job by then and couldn’t find another one. With a usury rent extension granted, busted-kneecap threats in mind, and a growing eleven-year-old to feed, he did the only thing he could think of: he bought a smelly third-hand panda costume and headed to the park to earn money.
And it was horrible.
People threw things at him. He didn’t know what a street-performer even does, and he was robbed on his first day. On his way home, a woman on the bus called him names he couldn’t repeat. If he didn’t need the money, he wouldn’t’ve gone back...
At first, Will didn’t want to talk about his Mum’s death. He didn’t want to talk at all, so he didn’t; most kids understood, but his favorite teacher said that sometimes, a good listener could help. It didn’t even have to be anybody Will knew, the teacher said. It could be a stuffed animal.
Or maybe, Will thought, some anonymous, weird guy in a panda costume...
Now, granted: “Bear Necessity” starts slow and stays that way for a considerably long time. It’s almost too slow, but you may barely notice.
That’s because author James Gould-Bourn lets you spend those warm-up pages with a gently funny cast of characters that are as cozy-comforting as a warm cuppa. The plot is familiar, bordering on predictable, but two notable side characters – one, a pole-dancer with a heart of ice; the other, a mountainous but soft-sided Slav – soon set the story right and move it right along. It just takes a bit of patience to get there, and a willingness to ignore the occasional “Huh?” and be charmed.
You might think you know how it wraps up (you won’t) but in the end, this book becomes a cute bunch of nots: not brain-busting, not overly-profane, not gratuitously violent, not to be missed (despite a few minor growls) and likely not found on any best-seller list. Look for it anyhow, and give “Bear Necessity” a spin.