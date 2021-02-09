3 local things to do for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day can be a challenge, let alone during a pandemic when couples have to battle to find something romantic to do.
This may take a little inventive planning — and some relaxed definitions of the word “romantic” — but Valentine’s Day can still be salvaged from the wreckage of lockdown. In true bakken fashion, the outdoors is not limited just because it's cold outside. Here are some local things you and your sweetheart can do while still following guidelines.
1. Some couples like it a little on the fiery side and Crazy Cravings has a Valentine’s Day special of 20 heart shaped tacos and chocolate strawberries for $65. You and tu amor can have some romance south of the border with your Valentine’s dinner.
2. If activity is more your style, the outdoor rink at Alien Park is free to all who wish to skate and the warming house is open from noon to 8 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. If you want to cuddle up in your ice house, Black Tail Dam is only 25 miles NW of town and has had unusually clear waters this year, making for a more visual experience.
3. If you’re a couple who like things fast, the Dakota 660 Ice Racers will be at Lake Vernon, just south of Minot off Highway 23 on Saturday, Feb. 13 at noon putting the pedal to the metal on the ice in a high speed snowmobile sled races. Competitors from all over North Dakota and neighboring states come to drag race down the frozen lake. Food and retail vendors will also be hosting tents. Entry is $5. Temperatures are expected to be -6°F and wind chill will add to that so come with all the winter gear.