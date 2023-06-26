Libraries have grown to be more than just a place that holds books.
They have become centers for learning as well as a place to access information in all forms through the use of free internet as well as books and periodicals.
The Herald has covered a few events, as well as taken a dive into how books and periodicals are chosen so to put a light on what some may think is an antiquated source.
The library is currently in the midst of the Summer Reading Program entitled All Together Now which focuses on working together and building strong communities.
"Partnering with various City of Williston departments and community businesses seemed like a perfect way to build on the theme," said Morgan Keyser, the children's librarian. "We are constantly finding new ways to incorporate community partnerships in our programming and introducing them to our patrons. Police officers, firefighters, EMTs, doctors, dentists, yoga and dance instructors all work within our community to serve and make our quality of life better."
The library has been staying busy, with over 1,600 patrons attending programs and adding 277 library card accounts during the month of June, the library hasn't slowed down at all.
"We want to ensure children and their families have positive experiences within the library and possible help ease anxieties for future visits with them," said Keyser. "We are excited about the connections we have made and hopeful that the rest of the summer is just as busy."
The summer reading program looks like it will continue to be busy with Library Bingo! on June 27 and June 29 before having a trash pickup day at Davidson Park on July 6 and Upper Missouri District Health visiting on July 11.
Messer Dental will be there July 13 and Yoga with Sarah takes place July 18 and July 20.
Elizabeth's Dance Expressions will close out July on the 25th and 27th.
Programs run on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and are for ages 4 and up.
For ages 10 and up, which run at the same times, the summer reading program will have DIY ice cream on June 29, DIY bouncey balls on July 6, DIY stress balls on July 13, windchimes on July 20 and closing out July on the 27th with rock art.
