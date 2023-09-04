Leora Sukut

Leora Sukut passed away in her home on September 2, 2023 under the care of Hospice. Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 6, at 10:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Greg Bervig will Officiate the service, and a luncheon will be served following the funeral service.

Visitation will be held at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Tuesday, September 5, from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM. A Friends and Family Service will be held at 5:00 PM at the Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend.



