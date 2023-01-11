LEGAL NOTICE: NDGOP District 1 Reorganization Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NDGOP District 1 ReorganizationWilliston Armory DownstairsMeeting is Saturday, Jan. 21 and starts at 12:30 PM; Come before to register.Must be a legislative district 1 resident and dues paying member.Membership is $20Called by District Chair Eric P. Nelson' Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ndgop Reorganization District Law Company Membership Nelson Dues Eric P. Load comments Most Popular BREAKING: NOT GUILTY verdict reached in Baby Willow trial State requests photos be excluded as evidence in Baby Willow trial Guilty drug trafficking plea could mean 20 years in prison, $1 mil fine for Williston man Williston Chamber of Commerce promotes Leadership 2023 Six-year-old swims to the rescue Watford City football coach personifies love of the game Jury selected in 'Baby Willow' child abuse trial Rape no longer a crime in ND Trial to start soon in 'Baby Willow' felony child abuse case Identities released in attempted murder-suicide case