Marlene Werk is a cattle rancher in Blaine County

Marlene is a cattle rancher on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Blaine County, Montana. 

 Photo courtesy of Marlene Werk.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

In this Ask the Expert, Marlene Werk, a Black Angus cattle rancher on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Blaine County, Montana, discusses the importance of serving on local Farm Service Agency (FSA) County Committees (COC).

FSA county committees affect the administration of FSA programs within a community and help deliver programs at the local level. Members can assist producers through their decision making and help shape the culture of a local FSA office. They also ensure the fair and equitable administration of FSA farm programs in their counties. Each year, FSA accepts nominations for a certain Local Administrative Area (LAA) and the LAA up for election rotates each year. The nomination period for 2022 elections closes on Aug. 1, 2022.



Tags

Load comments