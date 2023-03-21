BISMARCK — Racist comments made at high school basketball games in Jamestown and Dickinson recently have sparked broad discussion on sports conduct and what may be a deeper race issue in North Dakota.

In a game between Jamestown High School and Bismarck High School on Jan. 31, a video captured students in the Jamestown fan section yelling the N-word and making monkey noises toward a Black player from Bismarck, as well as scalping motions toward a Native American basketball player.



